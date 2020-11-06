Primoz Roglic in pole position to win Vuelta a Espana

Defending champion Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on the Vuelta a Espana after finishing second in stage 16 at Ciudad Rodrigo.

The Slovenian was pipped by stage winner Magnus Cort in a chaotic sprint finish but picked up six bonus seconds to extend his overall lead to 45 seconds over Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers.

Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) now only needs to successfully negotiate Saturday’s penultimate mountain stage prior to the ceremonial finish in Madrid on Sunday.

Frenchman Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck Quick-Step) had launched a solo effort for the line as the last man standing from a five-man breakaway which dictated much of the stage.

But Cavagna was overhauled in the final kilometres, and Cort timed his sprint to perfection to make it over the line first swiftly followed by Roglic.

Britain’s Hugh Carthy, like Cort a member of the EF Pro Cycling team, remains in third place in the general classification, 53 seconds behind the leader.

Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished 22nd and remains fourth, one minute and 48 seconds behind Roglic.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) was 100th across the line as he targets Sunday's sprint finish in Madrid to add to his earlier stage victory.

Before that, Saturday’s mountain-top finish to La Covatilla will determine the overall standings with Martin attempting to earn back the minute needed to propel him into the podium places.

With a stage win and seven further top-ten finishes to his name, Martin is in line for his best-ever Grand Tour finish.