Another top-10 finish for Dan Martin at the Vuelta a Espana

Martin stays fourth after his eighth top-ten finish of the Vuelta so far
Dan Martin

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 17:56
Cian Locke

Belgium’s Tim Wellens won stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana as Primoz Roglic retained his lead in the general classification.

Having moved to the front of a six-man breakaway in the final kilometre of the 204.7km stage from Lugo to Ourense, Wellens (Lotto Soudal) held off a late surge from Canadian Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) to cross the line first.

Ireland's Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) led the general classification contenders over the finish line, sprinting to the line in eighth but being awarded the same time as Slovenia’s Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who remains 39 seconds ahead of second-placed Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), while Britain’s Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) is third.

Martin stays fourth, one minute and 42 seconds behind Roglic, after his eighth top-ten finish of the Vuelta so far.

It was a second victory of the race for Wellens, who also triumphed on stage five.

He told Eurosport: “It was not easy to win. I had to really fight to get in the breakaway, and then all my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders.

“I knew I had to take the last corner in first position and I felt Woods coming, but suddenly the finish line was there and I crossed first.” 

The other Irish rider in the race Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) finished safely in 120th on the stage.

