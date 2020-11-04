Irish cyclist banned for four years over anti-doping violation 

Irish cyclist banned for four years over anti-doping violation 

His four year ban began in November last year.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 16:55

An Irish cyclist has been banned for four years for an anti-doping violation, Cycling Ireland and Sport Ireland announced today.

Dale Walker "tested positive for the presence of the following prohibited substances: epioxandrolone, oxandrolone, 18-noroxandrolone and boldenone and/or boldenone metabolite(s)," a joint statement from the two bodies said.

The test was conducted following Walker's participation in the Masters Road Race Championships in September last year - which Walker won. He has subsequently been disqualified from the event.

His four-year ban began in November last year.

More in this section

Shane Ryan 15/12/2018 Shane Ryan breaks Irish 50m Butterfly record 
Ireland v Canada - FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier Ireland's Olympic hockey qualification one year on: 'It feels like only yesterday'
Italy Emilia Romagna F1 GP Auto Racing Lewis Hamilton hints he could quit F1 this year
Rio 2016 Olympic Games - Day 1 - Men's Road Race

Dan Martin stays fourth as Roglic retakes Vuelta a Espana lead

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up