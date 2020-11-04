Irish cyclist banned for four years over anti-doping violation 

An Irish cyclist has been banned for four years for an anti-doping violation, Cycling Ireland and Sport Ireland announced today.

Dale Walker "tested positive for the presence of the following prohibited substances: epioxandrolone, oxandrolone, 18-noroxandrolone and boldenone and/or boldenone metabolite(s)," a joint statement from the two bodies said.

The test was conducted following Walker's participation in the Masters Road Race Championships in September last year - which Walker won. He has subsequently been disqualified from the event.

His four-year ban began in November last year.