Dan Martin stays fourth as Roglic retakes Vuelta a Espana lead

Dan Martin retained his fourth place with a strong time trial performance on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana but could not make any inroads on the podium places.

The Irish rider, of the Israel Start-Up Nation team, finished 13th over the 33km route from Muros to Mirador de Ezaro, which was pancake flat until a final climb 2km from the finish.

Needing to gain three seconds on Britain's Hugh Carthy to return to the top-three, it became clear by the first time check that Carthy and red jersey contenders Richard Carapaz and Primoz Roglic had the upper hand.

By the second time check, the gap had grown to a minute to Carthy and Roglic, although Martin was surprisingly clear of the white jersey leader for best young rider, Enric Mas, who was fifth overall entering the stage.

Martin limited his losses in the final run to the line, finishing one minute and 17 seconds behind defending champion Roglic who retook the overall lead with a dramatic stage win, snatching victory from America’s Will Barta by one second.

Martin, however, cut his deficit to Carthy to 52 seconds, and former leader Carapaz to 28 seconds.

“It’s beautiful, eh? It’s a long time since I won a time trial. I felt strong, surprisingly. I thought I would suffer a lot more,” Roglic told Eurosport.

Carapaz, the race leader after stage 12, finished seventh, and the Ineos Grenadiers rider now trails Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic by 39 seconds. EF Pro Cycling rider Carthy made sure he remained in contention finishing fourth to lie third overall, 47 seconds down, with Martin now one minute and 42 seconds behind Roglic.

“I am very happy with Dan Martin's TT today,” said his directeur sportif Oscar Guerrero. “You've got to give credit to Roglic, Carthy, and Carapaz but Dan did great. Our goal now: Get another win and fight for the GC podium. Third is possible!”

The result means with five days remaining, Martin is on course for a best Grand Tour finish following his sixth place at the 2017 Tour de France.

Sam Bennett finished 103rd on the stage as he looks ahead to the sprint finish on Sunday in Madrid.

Earlier, race organisers announced that all riders and other members of the ‘race bubble’ were tested for coronavirus, for a fourth time, on their rest day.

All 681 tests came back negative.