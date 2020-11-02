Shane Ryan breaks Irish 50m Butterfly record 

Shane Ryan claimed his second and third wins of the International Swimming League (ISL) on Sunday and Monday, taking maximum points for his Toronto Titans in the 50m and 100m Backstroke as well as setting a new 50m Butterfly Irish record.

Swimming for the Toronto Titans, one of 10 ISL Teams in 2020, Ryan was the only swimmer to break 23 seconds in the 50m Backstroke yesterday, touching in 22.98 ahead of Energy Standard's Evengy Rylov (12.13) and New York Breakers' Joe Litchfield (23.33). Ryan was joint winner of the event in Match 3 in 23.06.

Today, the 26-year-old, went out hard in the 100m Backstroke, leading from start to finish, coming home in his third fastest time ever of 50.45. The National Centre Dublin swimmer got the better of Rylov (50.55) for the second time and his Energy Standard teammate Matt Grevers (50.96). Ryan had set a new Irish record in the event just last week of 50.22.

In his last event of Match 6, a third Irish record fell, adding to 100m Butterfly and 100m Backstroke records from Match 3, as Ryan broke the 50m Butterfly Irish record. Clocking 22.89, he took seven hundredths of a second off his own December 2019 record of 22.96.

The Toronto Titans finished the match in second place with 448 points while Energy Standard took their first win with 609 points.

Ryan and the Toronto Titans return to action on November 5th and 6th in Match 8, while Darragh Greene’s London Roar are back in the pool on the same days in Match 7.