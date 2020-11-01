Hugh Carthy gets first Vuelta win to leapfrog Dan Martin

File photo of Dan Martin

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 19:10

Dan Martin was overtaken in his race for a Vuelta a Espana podium place after Britain’s Hugh Carthy produced a stunning performance to win his first Grand Tour stage with victory on day 12.

Martin entered the day in third but despite a strong showing which saw him seventh across the line to the summit finish on the steep slopes of the Alto de L’Angliru, Carthy's win and time bonus pushed him three seconds ahead of the Irish rider.

EF Pro Cycling's Carthy put in a colossal surge over the final 1,200 metres to finish 16 seconds ahead of Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov, with Movistar’s Enric Mas third.

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers finished fourth to move clear at the top of the general classification and regain the red leader’s jersey after being tied on time with defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) for the last three days.

Slovenia’s Roglic came home 10 seconds further behind in fifth place as part of a three-man group with Martin after a short, but challenging 109.4km stage.

“It’s a dream come true to win any professional race but to win in a Grand Tour on a mythical climb, it doesn’t get any better than that. It’s hard to put into words,” Carthy told Eurosport after the race.

“I think for the public it’s everything they want, a close race heading into a time trial. It’s everything to play for.” 

Martin lies 35 seconds behind Ecuadorian race leader Carapaz and has 75 seconds to spare on the leading Spanish rider Enric Mas in fifth.

