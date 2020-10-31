Elite sport in England set to continue during second UK lockdown

Racing will be allowed to continue behind closed doors
Elite sport in England set to continue during second UK lockdown

Elite sport, including the Premier League, is set to continue through lockdown. Picture: Tim Keeton/PA

Sat, 31 Oct, 2020 - 20:21
Press Association

Elite sport will continue in England despite the government announcing a second national lockdown.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the month-long lockdown would start on Thursday and Oliver Dowden confirmed top-level sport would not be affected.

Westminster's Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Dowded, tweeted that people should work from home where possible.

However, he added: “Where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted – e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers.”

Mr Johnson ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of Covid-19.

The UK PM said that without action, deaths would reach “several thousand a day”, with a “peak of mortality” worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail across the nation will close from Thursday.

Elsewhere, Racing will be allowed to continue behind closed doors.

