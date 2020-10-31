Elite sport in England set to continue during second UK lockdown

Elite sport will continue in England despite the government announcing a second national lockdown.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the month-long lockdown would start on Thursday and Oliver Dowden confirmed top-level sport would not be affected.

Westminster's Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Dowded, tweeted that people should work from home where possible.

However, he added: “Where this is not possible, travel to a place of work will be permitted – e.g. this includes (but not exhaustive) elite sport played behind closed doors, film & tv production, telecoms workers.”

Mr Johnson ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of Covid-19.

The UK PM said that without action, deaths would reach “several thousand a day”, with a “peak of mortality” worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail across the nation will close from Thursday.

Elsewhere, Racing will be allowed to continue behind closed doors.