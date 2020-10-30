Vuelta: Roglic in red, Dan Martin third as Sam Bennett endures tough day

Defending Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic reclaimed the red jersey with his third stage win of the 2020 race, leading the pack to take his third stage victory at Suances.

The Jumbo-Visma rider followed up wins in Arrate and Alto de Moncalvillo by dominating an uphill sprint on stage 10, in the process nudging past Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers to lead the general classification.

Carapaz finished 14th on the day and, while the pair are tied on timings, Roglic has been given the advantage due to superior stage finishes to date.

Ireland’s Dan Martin remains third overall, 25 seconds behind Roglic and Carapaz, gaining three seconds on Carapaz today with a seventh-place finish.

Sam Bennett endured a tough afternoon as it turned into a day for the climbing specialists.

Having been demoted yesterday for 'irregular sprinting' after appearing to have secured a second stage win, Bennett was dropped and crossed the line last of 157 riders, almost 13 minutes behind as he looks towards flatter stages ahead.

Felix Grossschartner and Andrea Bagioli came in second and third respectively on the day, a taxing end to the 185km route along the Cantabrian coast, challenging the Slovenian in the final kilometre but failing to prevent his charge.

Speaking after his success, Roglic reflected on the 31st birthday he celebrated on Thursday.

“I’m one year older, so I’m stronger! It’s like wine, the older the better. I’m back in red,” he said.

“I’m back in red. But it doesn’t really change things for my team. We need to keep the momentum going. We have a weekend in the mountains. It will be fun to watch and we’ll do our best.”