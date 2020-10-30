The great TV binge: All the sport on the box this weekend

Some hard choices will have to be made this weekend as hurling, football, camogie, rugby, soccer, and heavyweight boxing joust for elbow room in the packed TV schedules.
So get your negotiations done early, win control of that remote and wedge yourself into the sofa for this bumper programme.
Australia v New Zealand, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports
Sheffield United v Man City, Premier League, BT Sport
Monaghan v Cavan, Ulster Football Championship, Sky Sports Mix
Cork v Wexford and Clare v Dublin, All-Ireland Camogie, Live Streamed on YouTube / Facebook
Wales v Scotland, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media One from 1:30PM
Galway v Tipperary, TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship from 2:45 pm
Burnley v Chelsea, Premier Sports, 3pm
Cork v Waterford, Munster Hurling Championship semi-final, Sky Sports Mix
Dublin v Kilkenny Leinster Hurling Championship, GAAGo
Italy v England, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media One
Dublin v Donegal, TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship from 4:45 pm
Liverpool v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports
Galway v Wexford, Leinster Hurling Championship, RTÉ 2, programme starts at 5:45
France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media One from 7 PM
Usyk v Chisora, Heavyweight Boxing, Sky Sports programme starts at 7 pm
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1
Leitrim v Mayo, Connacht Football Championship, RTÉ News Channel
Donegal v Tyrone, Ulster Football Championship, RTÉ 2, programme Starts at 1 PM
Dragons v Munster, Guinness PRO14, TG4
Celtic v Aberdeen, Scottish Cup semi-final, Premier Sports
Newcastle v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports
Tipperary v Limerick, Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player
Derry v Armagh, Ulster Football Championship, BBC NI
Man United v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports
Connacht v Benetton Treviso, Guinness PRO14, TG4
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Sky Sports NFL
Edinburgh v Connacht, Guinness PRO14, Eir Sport
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, Sky Sports NFL
Sunday Game, RTÉ 2