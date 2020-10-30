The great TV binge: All the sport on the box this weekend

Some hard choices will have to be made this weekend as hurling, football, camogie, rugby, soccer, and heavyweight boxing joust for elbow room in the packed TV schedules.

So get your negotiations done early, win control of that remote and wedge yourself into the sofa for this bumper programme.

SATURDAY

8:15 AM Australia v New Zealand, Rugby Championship, Sky Sports

12:30 PM Sheffield United v Man City, Premier League, BT Sport

1:15 PM Monaghan v Cavan, Ulster Football Championship, Sky Sports Mix

2:00 PM Cork v Wexford and Clare v Dublin, All-Ireland Camogie, Live Streamed on YouTube / Facebook

2:15 PM Wales v Scotland, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media One from 1:30PM

3:00 PM: Galway v Tipperary, TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship from 2:45 pm

3:00 PM: Burnley v Chelsea, Premier Sports, 3pm

3:30 PM Cork v Waterford, Munster Hurling Championship semi-final, Sky Sports Mix

3:45 PM Dublin v Kilkenny Leinster Hurling Championship, GAAGo

3:45 PM Italy v England, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media One

5:00 PM Dublin v Donegal, TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship from 4:45 pm

5:30 PM Liverpool v West Ham, Premier League, Sky Sports

6:15 PM Galway v Wexford, Leinster Hurling Championship, RTÉ 2, programme starts at 5:45

8:05 PM France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations, Virgin Media One from 7 PM

10:00 PM Usyk v Chisora, Heavyweight Boxing, Sky Sports programme starts at 7 pm

SUNDAY

12:10 PM F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1

1:15 PM Leitrim v Mayo, Connacht Football Championship, RTÉ News Channel

1:30 PM Donegal v Tyrone, Ulster Football Championship, RTÉ 2, programme Starts at 1 PM

2:00 PM Dragons v Munster, Guinness PRO14, TG4

2:00 PM Celtic v Aberdeen, Scottish Cup semi-final, Premier Sports

2:00 PM Newcastle v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports

4:00 PM Tipperary v Limerick, Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player

4:00 PM Derry v Armagh, Ulster Football Championship, BBC NI

4:30 PM Man United v Arsenal, Premier League, Sky Sports

4:30 PM Connacht v Benetton Treviso, Guinness PRO14, TG4

5:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Sky Sports NFL

7:30 PM Edinburgh v Connacht, Guinness PRO14, Eir Sport

9-15 PM San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, Sky Sports NFL

9-30 PM Sunday Game, RTÉ 2