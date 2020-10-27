Irish women's basketball team ink transatlantic sponsorship deal 

The Irish women's senior basketball team has received a major shot in the arm with a new sponsorship deal.

Gotham Drywall - a New York-based construction company owned by three Irishmen - Michael Coyle, John Fitzpatrick and James Dolan - will support the team through to the 2021 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries, which take place in Cyprus next June

Irish senior women’s co-captain Edel Thornton said: “We’re looking forward to getting back on the court and continuing our preparations for next summer’s FIBA European Championship for Small Countries. This sponsorship is a welcome boost for us, as players, ahead of next summer’s tournament in Cyprus.”

Mr Fitzpatrick: “Gotham Drywall is delighted to support the Irish senior women’s team and their impressive plan to transition to the highest levels of European basketball, building on the success of the underage girls teams over the past few years".

Irish senior women’s coach James Weldon described the deal as "a momentous and major development for the Irish senior women’s team at this important stage of our preparation."

He added: "I know that John Fitzpatrick, Michael Coyle and James Dolan understand the dedication, vision, planning and effort needed to get to and perform at the highest levels.”

Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O’Byrne added: “Irish basketball has been through a lot in 2020 and this is some welcome positive news. We’d like to thank Gotham Drywall for its support of our senior women’s team. We’ve achieved a lot recently at underage level, with our U18 women winning a silver medal in the 2017 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship and a bronze in at U20 level in 2019. This sponsorship acknowledges the progress being made and this will help our Irish senior women continue striving for more medals.”