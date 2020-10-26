Pakistani snooker player, who plays with chin: 'God has not given me arms, but he has given me courage'

Mohammad Ikram has mastered snooker despite being born with a physical impairment that left him without arms.

The 32-year-old from Samundri, a rural town in the Punjab province of Pakistan, first fell in love with snooker as a boy, but without functioning arms, he was never able to play.

"When I was 10-12 years old, I used to go to the club and felt that had I got arms I could have played this game," he told Reuters TV.

Then eight years ago, when the club was quiet, he began experimenting.

"I started thinking, why not try? If I try, I can play. So when there was no one in the club, I tried it with my chin and learned the game

After some time practicing in secret, Ikram realised he could be competitive.

"People didn't believe that I could play, they kept asking me, 'how do you hold the cue'.

“I have met very good snooker players who tell me I am a real genius, and that I can bring great fame to Pakistan.

"I wish I could go abroad and play in front of other people and make a name for Pakistan.

Ikram's mother, Razia Bibi recalled her son's early devotion to the game.

“He would eagerly watch the other boys play. He would keep wishing he also had arms so he could play like them. Then he started using his chin.”

Mian Usman Ahmed, co-owner of Cuemaster Snooker Club, says Ikram has won several prizes in local tournaments over the past two years.

“He would come to the club and ask that he be allowed to play. We would look at his arms and feel he was unable to,” Ahmed said.

“He insisted we allow him to ... prove himself. When he did that, we saw he was actually very good.”

Ikram said: “God has not given me arms, but he has given me courage. And I have used that spirit to fulfil my ambition. So, no one should lose hope."