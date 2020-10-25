Dan Martin overtakes Roglic but slips to third as Carapaz leads Vuelta a Espana

Richard Carapaz rode into the leader’s red jersey at the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday as Ion Izagirre took the stage win on a cold and rainy day on the Formigal.

As the Ineos Grenadiers were still digesting news of Tao Geoghegan Hart’s remarkable victory in the Giro d’Italia, last year’s Giro winner Carapaz gave them even more reason to celebrate as he attacked to take 43 seconds out of Primoz Roglic and seize control of the race before Monday’s rest day.

Ireland's Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) came into the day in second took 15 seconds out of leader and defending champion Roglic as the race broke apart on the final climb, but lost almost double that to Carapaz who vaulted into red.

Britain’s Hugh Carthy finished seven seconds ahead of the Ecuadorian, and the EF Education First rider is now second overall, 18 seconds down, two seconds up on Martin.

Roglic, racing just a few weeks after he lost the yellow jersey to Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate day of the Tour de France, now sits fourth, 30 seconds back.

Stage six of the Vuelta had been heavily watered down after coronavirus protocols made it impossible to take the planned route through France and to the summit of the Tourmalet, but the 146km route from Biescas to the Formigal still provided plenty of drama.

As Astana’s Izagirre attacked his breakaway companions three kilometres from the summit to take the stage win, Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic showed signs of weakness as Carapaz, Carthy, and others launched attacks out of the peloton.

Roglic said he had struggled to put on his rain jacket on the penultimate climb, losing ground on the peloton as he did so, and had to go “full gas” to get back – an effort which cost him on the final climb.

“For sure it is not the way we wanted it but at the end I give it all to do my best,” the Slovenian said.

“I think as long as we are still in one piece the show will go on. It’s not finished yet.”