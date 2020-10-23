Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back stage wins for Irish cyclists in Vuelta a Espana

Bennett is the first Irishman to win stages in two Grand Tours in the same year since Stephen Roche in 1987
Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back stage wins for Irish cyclists in Vuelta a Espana

File photo of Sam Bennett

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 16:57

Sam Bennett has made it back-to-back stage wins for Irish riders at the Vuelta a Espana.

The Carrick-on-Suir man's super season continued as he outsprinted Jasper Philipsen, who made a bid for the line with 200m to go, in stage four to Ejea de Los Caballeros.

Bennett is the first Irishman to win stages in two Grand Tours in the same year since Stephen Roche in 1987. 

Dan Martin, who won yesterday, finished in the peloton to stay second in the overall standings, five seconds behind Primoz Roglic.

- More to follow...

More in this section

Aldi Community Games May Festival - Day 1 Watch: The impact of Covid on basketball in Ireland
A view of basketball 9/8/2017 Outdoor basketball training can return but passing of the ball 'prohibited' for children
Giants Eagles Football New York Giants throw away big lead in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up