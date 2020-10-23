Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back stage wins for Irish cyclists in Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett has made it back-to-back stage wins for Irish riders at the Vuelta a Espana.
The Carrick-on-Suir man's super season continued as he outsprinted Jasper Philipsen, who made a bid for the line with 200m to go, in stage four to Ejea de Los Caballeros.
'Talk about late timing! Talk about a game of poker!' 😅@Sammmy_Be wins Stage 4 with a brilliant sprint finish! 💪— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 23, 2020
Bennett is the first Irishman to win stages in two Grand Tours in the same year since Stephen Roche in 1987.
What a finish from @Sammmy_Be 👏— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 23, 2020
He becomes just the fourth 🇮🇪 rider to have won stages of two Grand Tours in the same year 🙌
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ - Sam Bennett
1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣7️⃣ - Stephen Roche
1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ - Sean Kelly
1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ - Shay Elliott pic.twitter.com/0EnoLK5zOU
Dan Martin, who won yesterday, finished in the peloton to stay second in the overall standings, five seconds behind Primoz Roglic.
