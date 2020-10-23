Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back stage wins for Irish cyclists in Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett has made it back-to-back stage wins for Irish riders at the Vuelta a Espana.

The Carrick-on-Suir man's super season continued as he outsprinted Jasper Philipsen, who made a bid for the line with 200m to go, in stage four to Ejea de Los Caballeros.

'Talk about late timing! Talk about a game of poker!' 😅@Sammmy_Be wins Stage 4 with a brilliant sprint finish! 💪



Bennett is the first Irishman to win stages in two Grand Tours in the same year since Stephen Roche in 1987.

Dan Martin, who won yesterday, finished in the peloton to stay second in the overall standings, five seconds behind Primoz Roglic.

- More to follow...