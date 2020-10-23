Outdoor basketball training can return but passing of the ball 'prohibited' for children

Children can return to outdoor basketball training - but cannot pass the ball to one another - during a Level 5 lockdown.

Basketball Ireland this morning revealed the list of rules and regulations issued by Sport Ireland and the Sport Expert Group.

No indoor training will be allowed for the duration of the Level 5 status, with no exceptions.

That means that National League and international teams will have to continue their preparations outdoors but all adult players must train on their own.

Children are permitted to engage in non-contact outdoor training but under a number of strict condition, including maximum pods of 15 per group, inclusive of coaches, with those involved maintaining social distancing of 2 metres at all times.

But the most eye catching stipulation is that children cannot pass the ball to one another during those session.

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne said: “We are, of course, desperately disappointed that our elite National League teams and international squads cannot train during the coming period and indeed that the whole of our sport is closed down. However, since the initial outbreak last March Basketball Ireland has been to the forefront in pledging support to the fight against this terrible scourge. We welcome the fact that children will still be able to train outdoors in pods of up to 15, but note that passing of the ball is prohibited. Children may travel over 5km to attend training.”

Basketball Ireland chairman Paul McDevitt added: “We are keen to keep people engaged in basketball during this period, so our online rollout will help with this, while we eagerly await a return to court. We will be rolling out extensive online material throughout November for all involved in the sport - coaches, players, commissioners, referees and table officials.”