New York Giants throw away big lead in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz led his team to the win (Chris Szagola/AP)
Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 04:42
Jeff Taylor, New York

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit in the last five minutes to edge out the New York Giants 22-21.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, with one including a pinpoint pass to Boston Scott from 18-yards as the Eagles moved to the top of the NFC East.

New York were in prime position to get the win and a 2-6 record would have put them in contention in the division with the other sides having equally poor records.

Sterling Shepard’s TD with 6:17 left on the clock gave the Giants a 21-10 lead before they capitulated.

A dropped pass by Evan Engram stalled a New York drive and Wentz connected with Scott for his second touchdown of the night to seal the comeback.

