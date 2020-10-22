'It's really special': Dan Martin secures stage win at Vuelta a Espana

Dan Martin has won today's third stage at the Vuelta a Espana.

The Israel Start-Up Nation team leader has made a strong start to the event finishing in third in both the first and second stages and remains in second place overall.

It's the Irishman's first stage win at the race since 2011.

"I've come so close this year to winning," Martin said after the win. "I just really wanted to win a stage for this team because they have been so good to me."

Martin dedicated the win to his wife, adding it was the first race his has won since becoming a father.

Chapeau ⁦@DanMartin86⁩ Irish Cycling really lifting the spirits 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/SrriSE3Hht — Donal Barry (@BarryDonal) October 22, 2020

More to follow...