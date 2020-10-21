Dan Martin poised to strike for leader's jersey after moving into second at Vuelta a Espana

Ireland’s Dan Martin is poised to strike for the race leader’s red jersey at the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday as he sits just nine seconds behind Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in second place.

The Israel Start-Up Nation team leader heads into stage three buoyed by two superb performances on the opening couple of days where he was third across the line on both occasions.

The Irishman is a former stage winner of the Spanish Grand Tour, but he has never led the General Classification in his career to date.

And with Thursday's stage featuring a number of testing climbs — including a stinging rise up to the finish, Martin will be licking his lips at the prospect of moving up one more place on the standings.

Martin looked in great form on Wednesday on the 151.6 kilometre stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri and was especially sharp up the final climb of the San Miguel de Aralar.

The peloton was shredded into pieces at that point of the race with only a select few riders left in the front to battle it out for stage honours.

Roglic’s Jumbo Visma team did much of the pace-setting, with American climber Sepp Kuss dictating a ferocious tempo. So strong was he that only nine riders were left to battle it out for the stage.

Of them, Martin was among the strongest again and he played it to perfection, keeping his powder dry for as long as possible.

The Irish rider never looked under pressure when responding to the attacks of Kuss and later Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and never seemed to have to dig in to close a gap.

He drifted back a little when the group plummeted down the climb and into the finish, with Spaniard Marc Soler (Movistar) attacking off the front and taking a brilliant solo stage win.

Soler was just 19 seconds ahead of the favourites’ group, with race leader Roglic winning the sprint for second and Martin next; in third place and collecting bonus seconds.

The only other Irishman in the race, Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep, is riding himself into the race and waiting for sprint victory opportunities; finishing in 83rd in a group at 15:26.