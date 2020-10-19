Colin Sheridan: How long before we can enjoy another packed Saturday night of sport?

There’s many a slip between the cup and the lip, so the truism goes. Truisms are great; like their surrogate sisters generalities, they cover multitudes.

In times of global pandemic and perennial uncertainty, truisms and generalities fill the content gaps. They boost flagging word counts, they bookend opening paras and they tie off closing arguments. In generalities we trust, as the truism goes.

The “many a slip” thing? They’ll need to update that one, especially for sportswriters; perhaps “there’s many a slip between putting the kids to bed on a Saturday night, and coming back down the stairs.”

For so long there has been such little sport, it’s easy to forget just how much can happen in 90 minutes on a cold Saturday night; Kerry can beat Monaghan in Inniskeen on an autumn evening. Simon Zebo can become the greatest Irishman living in exile since Beckett.

Sergio Aguero can go from top striker to misogynist Love Island contestant with a moment of madness, all in the time it takes to read Aliens Love Underpants, brush your teeth, and say your prayers. It’s impossible to keep up. And far from being a help, social media timelines are often a hindrance.

Tracking events via a blue screen is a perilous business. It’s as if you’re Tiger Woods standing on the 12th tee at Augusta, and you hear a roar coming from the direction of the 15th green. You hear it, but you don’t know what it means.

Did Phil just eagle? It’s like sitting in a cinema and, instead of facing the screen you are looking out at the audience, only watching their reactions.

“HOLY SHIT!” goes the tweet from somebody you forgot you were following. It could mean anything. ANYTHING! Has the Government cancelled the championship? Did David Clifford just nutmeg all of the Wiley brothers? Did Armenia sign a peace deal with Azerbaijan? Four screen refreshes and two subtweets later you realise that no, it’s just Pep Guardiola, who has shown up on the sideline dressed like a second year Arts student repeating an exam in August, with one eye on the college bar.

Christ, at least when Cantona launched himself into the crowd I knew exactly what happened as it happened because Alan Green described it to me on the radio.

That was 25 years ago. Now, I have to read an ALL CAPS tweet with an exclamation point and try and little Miss Marple the damn thing. It seems we are going backwards. Not that I’m complaining. Any direction will do.

Right now, in this time of heightened anxiety, everything seems so important, which means nothing really is.

The relief of this past Saturday night was that for that 90-minute window, it was all the unimportant important stuff that mattered.

What a relief to be reading about aliens who love underpants and answering questions about the destructive properties of lava, and all you were missing was actual sports; a Heineken Cup final exploding, Zlatan doing Zlatan things.

Arsenal doing Arsenal things. Somewhere off in the distance, a dog barks and quarterback Blake Bortles gets released by the Denver Broncos.

Cork beat Louth, and Kanye West tweeted that his memories are from the future. All between 7 and 9pm. With a stacked Match of the Day to come!

You’d almost forget the dreaded apocalypse drinking a couple of cans of warm cider outside your window, shouting in at you that you may never see your parents in your childhood home again. Last Saturday night was a gift from a higher power.

It felt — dare I say it — normal. The old normal.

Twelve months ago, in the south suburbs of Beirut, I watched Lebanon play North Korea in a World Cup qualifier. In an eerie preamble to the dystopia we now inhabit, the game was played behind closed doors, due to the revolution which had unceremoniously erupted across the country.

This, it turned out, was my Hugh Grant/Notting Hill/Horse and Hound moment. I’m not quite sure why the PRO of the Lebanese FA thought the Irish Examiner had dispatched their best man to Beirut to cover the game, but judging by the size of the press badge he gave me, he was a fan of my work.

Perched high in the bleachers beside the Pyongyang press corps, I sat content, as if watching Mayo play Donegal in a national league match. The only live action of consequence I’d seen was my Lebanese friends and colleagues being tear-gassed on the streets, so this — actual sport — was a welcome relief. I wrote a vignette about it in an end of year “Why Sports Matter” piece for these pages.

I hear you, revisiting my own work is a stroke of megalomania that would shame Norman Mailer, and you’d be right.

But even a broken clock can tell the right time twice a day; of being there that night, I wrote in December, “was a poignant reminder...that sport and the escape it allows us is a luxury many others can’t so easily afford”.

Consequence of circumstance, it was 10 months before I saw live sport again, and felt very privileged to do so; one month ago my native Balla pipped Kiltimagh to the Mayo Intermediate title, played — just as in Beirut — in front of a deliberately empty McHale Park, Castlebar.

With no North Korean colleagues to distract me, I was free to breathe the now rarified air live sport affords. It was an experience both humbling and jarring; each weekend from that to this, the fear that it may be another 10 months has become more profound. People a lot smarter than me will decide whether or which.

When the time comes and the curtain inevitably falls, I, for one, will once again miss the old normal this past weekend teased, through the all-caps tweet that says everything but tells me nothing. The fun has always been in finding out.