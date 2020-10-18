Is it fair to deem hockey as an 'amateur' sport?

While Thursday’s deferral of the EY Hockey League’s has seen some at the top end of the game question what status Ireland’s top competition holds, Irish international David Harte says the problem is even more acute in the Netherlands.

Widely regarded as the world’s best club league, the Hoofdklasse was put on hold following a lengthy meeting of the tweede kamer, the second chamber of the Dutch government, when it was deemed an ‘amateur’ sport.

Harte described that decision as “a kick in the teeth” having moved to SV Kampong in Utrecht with the express purpose of playing hockey on a paid, full-time basis.

“It’s all been a shambles,” the Kinsale man told the Irish Examiner.

“Initially, just the (Dutch soccer league) Eredivisie and the Eerste Classe [equivalent to England’s Championship] got the go-ahead.

“They initially said the women’s [soccer] league would not go ahead because it’s considered an amateur sport but 90 minutes later they did a big u-turn on that and it did get to play.

“Straightaway, that opened up a window for hockey, volleyball and water polo to allow an ‘amateur sport’ as they have described it to play."

But that door was quickly shut down with Harte joining a chorus of top players questioning how their sport is viewed in a country where they are world leaders.

Lidewij Welten – a two-time Olympic and World Cup gold medalist – has been most vocal, saying: “If I’m not a top athlete, I’ve lied to a lot of people for years. I do everything for my sport; it is painful to be called amateur.”

Harte – a candidate for the Olympic Athletes' commission next year – added: “The messages have been so inconsistent but while we are disappointed on the one hand, we do know how important it is for the well-being of people.

“Saturday saw a record level of positive tests; we do get it but it’s hard to take being described as ‘amateur’.

"I am one of the players who has moved his life over here to play and compete at a professional level; you feel second, or third class.”

For now, he and his Dutch club are now only allowed train in pods of four with one coach in a 23-metre area, limiting the value of sessions.

Harte says the Dutch federation, the KNHB, was willing to foot clubs’ bills for increased testing to show a level required to ensure safety, a pricey promise with tests per player costing €100 per player with weekly costs of €5,000 per game.

Such a situation is prohibitive for Irish clubs but there is still a significant degree of frustration the EY Hockey League – featuring Olympians and much of the World Cup silver medal winning panel – was not included in the “elite” category of competitions.

Instead, it was pegged as on the second tier “senior club championship” on the exemption list, a decision which rankled when compared with other levels of competition that got the go ahead to start this week.