Katelynn Phelan claims world youth titles with 'surprise attack'

"All my fights were taken down (off the internet). My social media was private; nothing could be seen. They didn't really know what to expect."
File photo of Katelynn Phelan, right. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 15:46
Bernard O’Neill

Katelynn Phelan reckons that Jessica Schadko didn't know what hit her in Germany on Saturday night.

The Kildare welter shocked the German favourite to claim the vacant WBF World and the WBC World Youth titles at the CPI Club in Bayern.

Unbeaten Phelan, who fights next month again in Belfast, improved to four straight wins following a fifth-round stoppage of the fancied German.

A highly decorated amateur, 20-year-old Phelan also revealed that she left her opponent in the dark with a social media blackout.

"We guessed that they were underestimating me so we thought it would be a great idea if we went quiet," said Phelan who also won an international belt in Bayern.

"All my fights were taken down (off the internet). My social media was private; nothing could be seen. They didn't really know what to expect. All they could see was a 3-0 record.

"They didn't know my amateur record, what my fights were like, what I was training like. We kept everything as a surprise attack.

"It was a massive risk to come over here but. Then again, I am a professional fighter. I signed up for it when I signed my professional contract.

"If you don't take opportunities like this and big risks, then you're not going to get offered them again."

