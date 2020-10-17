Leeds honour Rob Burrow with memorable Challenge Cup final win over Salford

A drop goal five minutes from the end by Leeds captain Luke Gale secured a dramatic 17-16 victory over surprise Challenge Cup finalists Salford in surreal circumstances at a near-deserted Wembley.

The never-say-die Red Devils edged in front for the first time after 57 minutes but Rhinos winger Ash Handley scored his second try of the match to level the scores and Gale came up with the winning point.

The Rhinos have won it!!!! 2020 Coral Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos, this one is for number 7⃣

FULL TIME Rhinos 17 - 16 Red Devils

Text MNDROB to 70085 to donate £7 – texts cost £7, plus one standard rate message pic.twitter.com/1UqYkdTqpx — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) October 17, 2020

So Leeds managed to deliver a 14th Challenge Cup triumph for stricken former player Rob Burrow and leave Salford still searching for their first Cup win since 1938.