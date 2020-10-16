Basketball Ireland considering condensed Super League at four venues

Basketball Ireland says it is working on several contingency plans to ensure the upcoming season can be completed before the end of March 2021.

The Super League and Division One seasons were due to start this weekend, but have been halted following the Sport Expert Group's decision that senior national competition was not permitted while the country is at Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions or higher.

However, Basketball Ireland has moved to reassure its members and supporters that it plans to complete the season.

It is considering several options, including a January start to the National League season, a condensed Super League season held at four designated venues.

A statement added: "e are considering all options for Division One.

"The situation with Covid-19 is constantly evolving and Basketball Ireland is aware of the need to be flexible when it comes to trying to get our season up and running.

"Basketball Ireland is still awaiting the detail of the decision by the Sport Expert Group. We are working alongside Sport Ireland and hope to have clarification on the restrictions by early next week and shall issue guidance to clubs once we have that information.

"We understand that restrictions on training remain the same as before in level 3, with the new directions from the Sport Expert Group solely affecting matches."

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne added: “We had hoped for our season to start this weekend, but we’ve been aware all along that the Covid-19 situation is so fluid and adjustments were likely.

"Naturally Basketball Ireland has been working on a variety of alternative plans for the season, should there be an interruption. For example, we have looked at the possibility of a January start to the National League season, along with playing out a condensed Super League season in four venues, among other things.

“We are constantly assessing contingency plans and will be working with Sport Ireland and our clubs when it comes to a return to action. Naturally the welfare of those in the basketball community and beyond is of the utmost importance and any resumption will be done with everyone’s health and wellbeing being at the forefront of our decision-making.”