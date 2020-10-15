Start of new basketball season postponed, officials confirm

New coronavirus restrictions have wreaked havoc with domestic sport in Ireland with both basketball and hockey leagues being halted temporarily.

The new basketball season, which was due to get underway today was halted last night after updated government guidelines meant the matches could no longer be played.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Belfast Star along with DCU Saint Vincent’s confirmed that they would not feature for the next three weekends due to Covid protocols.

However, Basketball Ireland was informed through Sport Ireland that the competition could not start under the updated 'Living with Covid-19' Level 3 guidelines.

“This news has reached us this evening and while naturally disappointed that we can’t start our season, we fully understand the decision made by the Sport Expert Group, in light of the latest government restrictions," said Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O’Byrne.

"We are still awaiting the detail of the decision, but we will now work together with Sport Ireland and our National League clubs over the coming days to make a plan for 2020/21 season.”

Speaking before news of the games not going ahead was confirmed, Belfast Star head coach Adrian Fulton described the frustration with the situation - but insisted player safety must be the priority.

“I think everyone will have a different perspective on the league this season. I’m sure every team will still want to compete and win games every weekend when the ball is thrown up, but we have to hope and pray that everyone remains safe and healthy," he said.

"It is frustrating that we can’t start our campaign for a few weeks, as everyone is keen to get back out on the floor again."

Meanwhile, the new restrictions also mean that the EY Hockey League Division 1 and 2 games due to take place this weekend are also postponed.

The exception that means only 'elite' sport can be played only means that Irish international teams can compete with club action not allowed to proceed in Level 3.

“Following this change, the Board of Hockey Ireland has decided to postpone all hockey competition on an all-Ireland basis until further notice," a Hockey Ireland statement said.

“This also means that the Interprovincial Competitions scheduled for the end of October are postponed. Hockey Ireland recognises the time and energy the Interprovincial Working Group and the provincial teams have put into the preparations for these games. Suitable dates for the running of the competitions will be considered."