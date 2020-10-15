Motorsport: Northern Ireland could host Rally GB next year

Even though there’s been no official announcement, hopes of next year’s Rally GB (August 19-22) round of the World Rally Championship taking place in Northern Ireland has gained momentum.

The 12 round 2021 calendar was revealed last week. It appears that political and tourism chiefs in the six counties, following a change of opinion, are mulling over a fresh proposal that would see the event move from Wales to the North.

In terms of government funding, a WRC event in the North is thought to be much less expensive than last year’s British Open at Royal Portrush. For several years Bobby Willis has been spearheading the project, he reignited the Circuit of Ireland and also secured rounds of the IRC and its successor, the ERC (European Rally Championship) , however, a WRC event is a much tougher proposition. Nevertheless, the signs are positive, but there still is major work to be done before the event is secured for the North. In 2007 and 2009, Rally Ireland was a cross border round of the WRC.

Under the elite athlete scheme, Cork racer Lucca Allen (18) has secured approval for temporary residence in Japan that will allow him to compete in the second half of the rebranded Super Formula Lights series with Albirex Racing.

The Shanagarry teenager flies out to Tokyo on Tuesday with his first series of three races on the weekend of November 14 in Kamitsue.

The other rounds that also consist of three races per weekend are in Suzuka (December 5/6) and Fuji (December 19/20). It's been a quiet season for the reigning Formula 4 South East Asia champion - the Leinster Trophy race at Mondello Park in the Paul Dagg owned Dallara-engined Formula 3 car was his only real outing. He is recovering from a back injury that he sustained during lockdown as a result of over training.

He has retained the support of long time backers Right Price Tiles, Cully and Sully, Actavo, Ballymaloe Cookery School, Cameron Cars and Ballymaloe Original Relish.

The Irish Examiner can confirm that Motorsport Ireland has decided to cancel the opening round of the Mondello Rallysprint Championship that was due to take place on Sunday.

2021 World Rally Championship rounds: Monte Carlo (January 21-24); Sweden (February 11-14); Croatia (April 22-25); Portugal (May 20-23); Italy (June 3-6); Kenya (June 24-27); Estonia (July 15-18); Finland (July 29 - August 1); Britain (August 19-22); Chile (September 9-12); Spain (October 14-17); Japan (November 11-14).