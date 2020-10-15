Hockey is the latest sport to fall victim to updated Covid guidelines

All club hockey action has been placed on hold until early November in the wake of Wednesday’s tightening Level 3 restrictions on sport.

Prior to that, the all-island EY Hockey League Division 1 and 2 and the top leagues in each of the provinces had been allowed to go ahead as they were classified as “senior club championships” and thus given an exemption to be played.

However, the updated advice removed that exemption, allowing only elite sport to continue. In hockey’s context, this means only the senior international men’s and women’s teams can play on a competitive basis.

It also means the boys and girls underage interprovincial tournaments – due to be played in late October – are also in limbo for the time being.

In a statement on the decision, Hockey Ireland said: “On Wednesday, the Irish government announced the removal of the exemption for senior club championship to be played in Level 3 of the Living with Covid-19 plan.

“Following this change, the Board of Hockey Ireland has decided to postpone all hockey competition on an all-Ireland basis until further notice.

“This also means that the Interprovincial Competitions scheduled for the end of October are postponed. Hockey Ireland recognises the time and energy the Interprovincial Working Group and the provincial teams have put into the preparations for these games. Suitable dates for the running of the competitions will be considered.

“Hockey Ireland would like to acknowledge the work of the clubs that has gone into hosting games over the last few weeks. The support of volunteers to follow the protocols and keep our players safe has been phenomenal. We must endeavour to keep club hockey activity going whilst we continue to observe Covid-19 guidelines and hopefully, we can resume competition soon.”