Basketball Ireland can't catch a break as  a number of season openers postponed

Basketball Ireland chiefs have been forced to postpone a number of fixtures on the opening weekend of the new Super League and Division One seasons.

Officials have also confirmed that Men’s Super League champions Belfast Star along with DCU Saint Vincent’s will not feature for the next three weekends due covid protocols. Both sides will return to action on November 7th.

Head Coach of Belfast Star, Adrian Fulton, is philosophical about the situation: “I think everyone will have a different perspective on the league this season. I’m sure every team will still want to compete and win games every weekend when the ball is thrown up, but we have to hope and pray that everyone remains safe and healthy. It is frustrating that we can’t start our campaign for a few weeks, as everyone is keen to get back out on the floor again."

There are two postponements in the South Conference. Last season’s Super League runners up Garvey’s Tralee Warriors' game at newly promoted Tradehouse Central Ballincollig is off as is the clash of NUIG Maree versus Moycullen BC

It means that only two Men’s Super League games take place - DBS Éanna play Pyrobel Killester in the North Conference while in the South Conference, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin host Coughlan C and S Neptune in Killarney.

All six Women’s Super League games are scheduled to go ahead.

In total there are seven National League matches postponed this weekend, four in the Men’s Super League, two in Women’s Division One and one in Men’s Division One.

Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O’Byrne said “Naturally there will be match postponements during the season, as we all continue to deal with Covid-19. Basketball Ireland and clubs will be working on dates to reschedule those matches affected. We are excited to see our season get up and running, with a huge number of our National League clubs streaming their games on Joymo too. It gives basketball fans the chance to watch basketball, both live and on-demand, with over 200 games set to be streamed during the 2020/21 season.”