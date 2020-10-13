Cork teams should have played games despite Covid concerns, Hockey Ireland rule

The Cork sides who refused to travel to away matches citing Covid-19 concerns should have fulfilled their fixtures, Hockey Ireland have said.

Cork Harlequins, Cork C of I and UCC’s women’s teams have all received suspended sanctions following their decisions not to field for EY Hockey League matches in the past month.

For Quins in the top tier, they refused to travel for out-of-province ties at Muckross on September 26 and then again last weekend against Belfast Harlequins. In Division 2, C of I and UCC did not got to Monkstown and Trinity, respectively.

Each club requested postponements on the basis playing the games was contrary to government advice against travelling to areas with Level 3 restrictions imposed.

Hockey Ireland, however, received an exemption for this level of competition to go ahead from Sport Ireland and the competition’s working group – at a meeting on Monday – upheld that position.

“While acknowledging the concerns raised by each club, [the working group] are of the opinion that the fixtures should have been fulfilled,” a statement read.

“On each occasion, Cork Harlequins, Church of Ireland, and UCC were instructed that the fixtures should proceed and on each occasion these clubs declined to comply with the instruction.”

Under the bye-laws, issued to clubs on September 25, clubs failing to field are subject to a 5-0 defeat and home advantage of a future fixture forfeited.

However, the Hockey Ireland has suspended the sanctions which will only kick in if there is a subsequent breach of the regulations this season.

The unplayed games will be rescheduled by the working group.

In the men’s EYHL, Pembroke Wanderers will face no sanction after they did not travel to Banbridge.

It follows a positive Covid-19 test for one of their players on the eve of the game with the HSE instructing their panel to self-isolate pending the results of the contact tracing procedure.