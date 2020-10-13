UCC Glanmire adds Melia to formidable-looking roster for new season

Mark Scannell’s Glanmire has put down a significant Superleague marker ahead of the new Basketball season with confirmation the Cork club has recruited Irish international starlet Claire Melia.

Coming hard on the heels of Monday’s triple boost with the retention of League MVP Shrita Parker, the return from Maree of Ireland’s Claire Rockall and the recruitment of American Anna Hayton from the University of Charleston in West Virginia, Melia’s arrival could be a season-shaper for Scannell and Glanmire.

Melia (20) returned from a college season at St Joseph’s in Philadelphia to lead Portlaoise to a Division One Cup win last January. The 6'3" talent is attending college in IT Carlow but has instead committed to Glanmire – who will be known as ‘The Address UCC Glanmire’ for the new Superleague campaign, which tips off this weekend. Scannell’s squad play the Marble City Hawks at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday (2.30).

Given Glanmire already has established senior internationals like Rockall, Casey Grace and Aine McKenna, under age talents such as Annaliese Murphy, Louise Scannell and Amy Dooley, plus a scoring machine in the shape of the formidable Parker, the addition of Melia means they already look the team to beat in the Women’s Superleague.

Joining Parker is American compatriot Anna Hayton, a 6’2” centre from Parkersburg, West Virginia. She averaged 19.2 ppg with the University of Charleston during the 2019/2020 season.

Claire Rockall returns this year following two campaigns with her home club Maree.

Said Scannell: ‘’ We have our first league fixture at home to Marble City Hawks next Sunday and it will be the first time the full team will play together. Given the evolving Covid-19 situation we can only take things one game at a time. That said, we will have the League and National Cup at the forefront of our minds which will keep us focused.’’

Added captain Aine McKenna: ‘We have a diverse and talented group of players and I look forward to embarking on this journey with them on what we hope will be a very successful season at the club. I would like to thank our main sponsors The Address and UCC for their continued support.’’

Scannell added that the support from sponsors has been more important than ever this year.

“We are delighted that The Address (formerly The Ambassador), under the stewardship of General Manager Eoin Daly, are on board as one of our main sponsors again. Coupled with this, our partnership with UCC, with the support of Sports Director Christine O’Donovan, provides us the opportunity to play in top class facilities at the Mardyke Arena and links us with talented players through their scholarship programme.”

Meanwhile, 25 National League sides have signed up to a new streaming service for the 2020/21 season. Fans will be able to watch all of their home matches this season on Joymo and any away match against a club on the Joymo platform.

Season passes will cost €50, while a game pass is €4 and they will be available to purchase through your chosen club, with all profits going to the club.

Purchasing a season pass will also allow you to watch any team streaming via Joymo, both live and on-demand, with over 200 matches set to be streamed this season.

Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O'Byrne, said: "We have been keen to help clubs to generate funding, particularly as they have been hit hard by the fact spectators aren't likely to be allowed into arenas for the foreseeable future due to Covid-19. This streaming service will also give basketball fans an opportunity to watch their team both live and on-demand. We have linked up clubs with Joymo, who have extensive streaming experience, particularly with indoor sports."

Men's Superleague clubs which have signed up are: DBS Éanna, Griffith College Templeogue, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Maree, Pyrobel Killester, UCD Marian. In the women's league it's DCU Mercy, IT Carlow, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, Pyrobel Killester, Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Garveys St Mary’s, The Address UCC Glanmire, Trinity Meteors and Waterford Wildcats. In Men's Division One there's IT Carlow, Limerick Celtics, Limerick Sport Eagles, McGowans Tolka Rovers, Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney. And in Women's Division One: Griffith College Templeogue, Limerick Celtics, NUIG Mystics, Phoenix Rockets St. Paul’s Killarney.