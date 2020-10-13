Irish sport receives €45m funding boost in Budget 2021

Irish sporting bodies will receive "unprecedented" Government support in 2021 as incomes from gate receipts and major events continue to be wiped out.

As part of the Budget 2021 measures, €36m has been committed to Sport Ireland, which will be distributed across the sporting landscape with the aim of accelerating participation numbers and supporting governing bodies through a period of financial hardship and uncertainty.

It means the Government remains on track to meet the National Sports Policy target of doubling investment in sport to €220m by 2027.

A further €7m will go towards "large scale sports infrastructure" and €2m for "major sporting events".

It means there will be funding for a new Sports Capital Programme, which will open for applications from clubs in the coming weeks.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said "key projects" at the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown were among those which would receive further support.

Mary O'Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, thanked the Government for providing support for sport and physical activity in an "unprecedented way".