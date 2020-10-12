Irish champion Conn McDunphy airlifted to hospital after suffering cracked skull in crash

McDunphy, wearing a neck brace, posted a picture this morning giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed
Conn McDunphy on his way to winning the men's senior time trial title at the Cycling Ireland National Championships in Knockaderry, Co. Limerick at the start of the month. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 18:11
Stephen Barry

Irish national time-trial champion Conn McDunphy is receiving treatment after being airlifted to hospital in France following a serious crash.

McDunphy, 23, who beat Nicolas Roche to the national title in Limerick only last weekend, broke the occipital bone at the back of his skull and suffered severe whiplash in the incident.

He was knocked out for ten minutes after the crash involving a number of cyclists around 30km from the finish of the Arbent-Bourg-Arbent race on Sunday.

He was taken by air ambulance to Édouard Herriot Hospital in Lyon, where McDunphy tweeted that night: "Cracked skull season over".

In another tweet this morning, with a picture of McDunphy, wearing a neck brace, giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, he said: "I'm awake. I've broken the occiptial bone in my skull and have severe whiplash. Will be in hospital a few more days. Thanks for all the messages."

Sporting director of the CC Nogent-sur-Oise team Nicolas Louis told DirectVelo that McDunphy could not remember the fall or his transfer to hospital.

"It was very long," said Louis of his period of unconsciousness. 

"He will stay at least two days in observation. He has a skull fracture in the occipital bone. There is no lesion in the spine. 

"He will have a neck brace for six weeks. He shouldn't be operated on. 

"There is nothing broken, and nothing on the neurological level according to the examinations carried out on Sunday evening.

"He took a real KO. Of course, his season is over but that is not the main thing."

