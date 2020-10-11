Limerick teenager makes history by claiming gold at Junior World Mountain Bike Championships

Oisin O'Callaghan beat British duo Daniel Slack and James Elliot to claim the first place in Austria. 
Oisin O'Callaghan of Ireland celebrates after finishing winning the Junior Men's Downhill event during the UCI 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships in Salzberg, Austria. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/Sportsfile

Joel Slattery

A Limerick teenager has created history by winning Ireland's first-ever gold medal in the downhill race at the Junior World Mountain Bike Championships.

He crossed the line in a time of 4:02.142, over two seconds ahead of Slack who took silver.

"I don't think it has sunk in fully yet," he said, "it's a bit overwhelming right now."

"Everyone has been sending me messages and hoping that I do well and I know lots of people were watching."

The 17-year-old signed a professional contract earlier this year.

The other Irish rider in the final was Christopher Cumming who posted the second-fastest time in qualification on Friday, but had to settle for 21st place.

