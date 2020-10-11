Hockey: Cork sides progress in Irish Senior Cup

Munster’s last two sides standing, UCC’s women and Cork C of I’s men, both made the most of their Irish Senior Cup first round dates after a week of debate over the rights and wrongs of playing out of province matches in the current climate.

Both Harlequins men and women declined to travel for their games while C of I’s women also pulled out of their game at Corinthian in the Cup with a forfeit the likely punishment.

For UCC, though, they produced an immaculate performance to come from a goal down to defeat a fancied Monkstown, a side they may meet again in EYHL Division 2 playoff stages should the season reach that far.

Natasha Twomey put the Dubliners 1-0 up early in the second half amid a goalmouth scramble but the students replied in kind with a cracking piece of work from Jenny Clein. She ghosted right before applying a deft lift over the goalkeeper.

And Amy Stokes finished off the killer goal from Breana O’Gorman’s excellent assist, earning a place in the second round away to Belfast Harlequins.

C of I’s men eventually travelled to Portrane for their Senior Cup with the decision in the balance until Friday. Club management had expressed their preference not to take part but agreed to let the players decide provided they took on a range of extra precautions including not training nor undertaking coaching sessions with youth players for the next week.

Kevin O’Dea’s double and one from Jonny Bruton put them out of sight before Andy Darroch pulled one back for Portrane late in the day. Next on their agenda is a date with UCD.

In Munster Division One, Rory Treacy got the only goal for Waterford as they made it three wins from three in the men’s competition.