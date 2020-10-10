Five Irish crews in medal contention at European Rowing Championships

Five Irish crews will be racing for medals tomorrow after securing qualification for European Rowing Championship A finals at Poznan.

Medal favourite Sanita Puspure finished second in the Women's Single Sculls semi-final to secure her final berth with a time of 7:37.84. Puspure raced with the Austrian and Danish crews either side of her, and those were the three to advance.

The first crew on the water on Saturday was the Women's Pair of Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty. The pair raced in their repechage with big competition from Belarus, the Netherlands, and Denmark, finishing first with a time of 7:16.67 to qualify for the A final.

The Women’s Four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley, and Fiona Murtagh also comfortably finished first in their repechage in 6:26.96.

Fintan McCarthy finished second to advance from a tough Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls semi-final, featuring crews from Italy, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, with a time of 6:57.10.

Daire Lynch and Ronan Byrne also progressed by finishing third in their Men's Double Sculls semi-final with a time of 6:21.66.

Lydia Heaphy finished fourth in the Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls repechage which will see her race in the B Final tomorrow, as will Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls after a fifth-place finish.

Sunday Races (Irish time)