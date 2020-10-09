Rowing: Sanita Puspure progresses to European Championship semi-final in Poland

In all, seven Irish crews competed on the first day of action with Puspure one of four to progress to the A/B Semi-Final races on Saturday morning
Sanita Puspure of Ireland, centre, reacts on the podium following her victory in the Women's Single Sculls Final at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Puspure is now in a European semi-final. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 16:04
Joel Slattery

Sanita Puspure finished second in her heat to progress to the A / B semi-finals of the Women’s Single Scull at the European Rowing Championships in Poland.

In all, seven Irish crews competed on the first day of action with Puspure one of four to progress to the A/B Semi-Final races on Saturday morning. The other three crews will race in the repechage.

Puspure was competing against crews from the Netherlands, France, Serbia and Germany. Sanita finished second with a time of 07:35.510 to advance. She is back in action at 10.45 this morning as she looks to book a place in the final.

Elsewhere, Ronan Byrne and Daire Lynch came second in their men’s double scull heat to progress to the A / B semi-finals. Also competing in semi-finals on Saturday are Fintan McCarthy, who won his repechage in the Lightweight Men’s Single, and the Lightweight Women’s Double of Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey.

The W2 crew of Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty finished third in their heat, meaning they will race in the repechage.

They will be the first of the Irish in action with a 8.53 race. 

The first Irish boat in a semi-final sees Byrne and Lynch just after 9am.

Lydia Heaphy (Lightweight Women’s Single) and the Women’s Four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh will also see repechage action on Saturday morning.

Saturday Races

Women’s Pair (W2-) Tara Hanlon & Emily Hegarty – Repechage – 08:53

Men’s Double Scull (M2x) – Ronan Byrne & Daire Lynch – A/B Semi-Final – 09:13/09:18

Lightweight Women’s Single Scull (LW1x) – Lydia Heaphy – Repechage – 09:23

Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls (LM1x) – Fintan McCarthy – A/B Semi-Final – 09:33/09:38

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls (LW2x) Margaret Cremen & Aoife Casey – A/B Semi-Final – 10:00/10:05 

Women’s Four (W4-) Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh – Repechage – 10:20

Women’s Single Scull (W1x) – Sanita Puspure – A/B Semi-Final – 10:45

Larry Ryan

