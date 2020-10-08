Planned return of Irish rallying stalled 

The planned return of Irish rallying with Sunday’s Tramore based Raven’s Rock Rally was halted by the refusal of Waterford City and County Council to grant the necessary road closure for the six-stage event that had attracted 150 crews.

The local authority refused the road closing application on Monday and informed the Carrick on Suir Motor Club of the decision later that evening.

Meanwhile, and following consultation with Motorsport Ireland, the rally organisers issued a statement saying they were postponing the rally in light of the changes in guidelines and restrictions announced by the Government in relation to Covid-19.

In recent weeks, the Motorsport Ireland’s Rallies Commission, who are entrusted with all matters related to rallying, refused an application by the Carrick club to extend the number of entries from 140 to 150. However, this was subsequently appealed to the Motor Sport Council, who overturned the Rallies Commission decision.

The RC had previously informed the MSC that there should be no rallying for the remainder of the year.

The event has caused division within the Carrick club, who down through the years have raised vast sums of money for charitable organisations.

There is no doubt that it’s been difficult for the clerk of the course James Coleman, who told the Irish Examiner that he is aware of the criticism. “I have been forwarded a number of comments written by people within our sport. I have to respect people that don’t want to do the rally but don’t criticise the people that want to (compete) or criticise the people that want to make that happen for them.”

Coleman said the residents along the rally route welcomed him with open arms. “We have 250 houses on the stages, not one house mentioned Covid to us on two PR’s and they were so pleased to see us.”

Prior to last Monday’s government decision Mr. Coleman stated he had the full support of the Health Service Executive, Waterford City and County Council, Waterford Tramore Racecourse Company Limited and the Gardai. Given that there were to be 300 competitors (150 crews) with the same number involved in servicing, he had split the service park in Tramore into three units. The Irish Examiner understands that competitors will receive refunds (the entry fee was €895) within the coming days.