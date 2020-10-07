Filippo Ganna's solo breakaway secures Giro stage victory

Filippo Ganna credited Geraint Thomas as his inspiration after he delivered a superb solo win on stage five of the Giro d'Italia to begin salvaging the race for the Ineos Grenadiers a day after their team leader flew home.

Ganna broke away on the final climb of the 225 kilometre test from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano, riding alone for the final 16km to take his second stage win of the race.

"Yesterday I messaged with Thomas and he told me, 'Go in the breakaway, try and win another stage today'," Ganna said.

"I tried and it is an amazing victory for me and the team."

Joao Almeida followed Patrick Konrad home in third place to retain the leader's pink jersey and extend his advantage as the group of main contenders came in some 34 seconds later.

A day after Thomas headed for the airport with a fractured pelvis suffered on Saturday, Ganna - who had spent two days in pink following his victory in the opening time trial - showed off his climbing skills to deliver an unlikely win.

The 24-year-old joined team-mate Salvatore Puccio in an early eight-man breakaway but as that splintered on the long climb of the Valco di Montescurio towards the finish, Ganna had the power to ride away from a counter-attack from Thomas De Gendt and Einer Rubio.

Ganna, crowned time trial world champion last month, crested the summit with a lead of 65 seconds over his pursuers, a gap too big for them to make up on the slippery descent as rain fell at the finish.

It was a rare victory for Ganna outside of a time trial, and certainly an unusual one on a day with more than 4,000 metres of climbing.

"It is a bit different," he said with a laugh. "Eighty-two kilos, it is not easy for me to get (the climbs) but I made a good run to the finish line.

"I had a problem with the radio so I didn't have the time gaps. I thought, 'Filippo, pull full gas to the line'."

Behind Ganna, the peloton began to split as attacks came near the summit of the 24km climb, which crested 12km from the finish.

Two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali tried to put the pressure on during the descent, but could not drop any of his rivals before Almeida picked up the last of the bonus seconds on the line to extend his lead.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider's lead now stands at 43 seconds from Pello Bilbao of Bahrain-Merida.

"I was prepared for the worst, to lose the jersey, but in the end I had good legs and a super team which is really important," Almeida said. "Everyone was working for me and in the end I could try to take a few more seconds."

Trek-Segafredo's Nibali moved up to fifth, 61 seconds down, while Domenico Pozzovivo is sixth at 65 seconds, ahead of Jakob Fuglsang and Steven Kruijswijk just behind.

Stage three winner Jonathan Caicedo, who began the day two seconds behind Almeida, was dropped on the climb and fell out of the top 10.

Ganna's team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart is now the best placed Brit in 19th place, three minutes and 18 seconds down, with James Knox dropped to 20th and Simon Yates up to 21st, albeit three minutes and 52 seconds off pink.