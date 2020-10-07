Ireland's unrelenting sportswomen: The most influential and inspiring female athletes in the country 

1. Katie Taylor

Her aim to popularise women’s professional boxing like she did the amateur game is arguably already achieved, demonstrated by Bray’s four-belt world champion topping the bill of the first ever women’s professional world triple-header in Essex on November 14.

2. Sinead Aherne

The 20x20 movement chose Dublin’s Sinead Aherne to be one of their ambassadors. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

No surprise that the 20x20 movement chose Dublin’s forward ace as one of their ambassadors. She rarely raises her voice in anger but still constantly asks all the most pertinent questions about the lack of equality for female players in Gaelic games.

3. Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland in action against Giulia Gwinn of Germany during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championship qualifier. Picture: Marcel Kusch/Sportsfile

Even though the English Superleague has been flooded with inter-continental talent, the Irish captain has held her place in Arsenal, giving her massive influence and visibility, on and off the pitch, which is vital as the Irish senior team seek greater success and status.

4. Kellie Harrington

One of Ireland’s most ‘bankable’ world champions ever who is not just one of Ireland’s best medal hopes in Tokyo 2021 but a charming and candid champion for many great causes, including women in sport and her own inner-city Dublin community.

5. Ciara Mageean

Ambassador and boxer Kellie Harrington in attendance the launch of European Week of Sport 2020. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The resurgence of the European bronze medallist from injury is inspiring but she’s also put Irish athletics back in the limelight thanks to regular Diamond League appearances and by refusing to ever dodge the hard questions that her sport attracts.

6. Ellen Keane

The Clontarf swimmer is not just a European champion and Paralympic bronze medallist but an inspirational and outspoken advocate for disability sport, positive body image and the inequity and difficulties faced daily by people with disabilities.

7. Rachael Blackmore

Ask Cory and Rachael Blackmore jump the last to win the KWD Beginners Steeplechase. Picture: Healy Racing

A reluctant heroine who, by obliterating all gender debate about jockeys, has surely inspired and given opportunities to other women in the business, not just through her riding brilliance and in-race nous but by her non-traditional racing background.

8. Nicci Daly

Nicci Daly of Ireland during the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier match between Ireland and Canada at Energia Park in Dublin. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A key member of Ireland’s World Cup runners-up and Olympic-bound hockey team and also a motorsport engineer who founded and leads the ‘Formula Female’ team which now also has an Irish schools’ initiative, encouraging girls to partake in STEM subjects and race driving.

9. Lyndsey Peat

Lyndsey Peat in action for Dublin in the All-Ireland Ladies Football final in 2009. She has also excelled in basketball and soccer as well as being an advocate for gay rights. Picture: Stephen McCarthy

Playing senior basketball and underage soccer for Ireland, winning an All-Ireland with Dublin and playing rugby for Ireland gives Peat a voice with huge sporting wisdom and reach which she uses fearlessly to champion all of them and gay rights.

10. Sene Naoupu

Ireland's Sene Naoupu scores a try against Scotland earlier this year. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Kiwi native, who suffered from an eating disorder in the past, is a pivotal player for Ireland and also a strong spokeswoman for body positivity and female leadership. She’s on the board of BodyWhys charity and is member of World Rugby’s women’s advisory group.