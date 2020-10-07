Ireland's unrelenting sportswomen: The most influential and inspiring female athletes in the country 

Her aim to popularise women’s professional boxing like she did the amateur game is arguably already achieved, demonstrated by Bray’s four-belt world champion topping the bill of the first ever women’s professional world triple-header in Essex on November 14.
No surprise that the 20x20 movement chose Dublin’s forward ace as one of their ambassadors. She rarely raises her voice in anger but still constantly asks all the most pertinent questions about the lack of equality for female players in Gaelic games.
Even though the English Superleague has been flooded with inter-continental talent, the Irish captain has held her place in Arsenal, giving her massive influence and visibility, on and off the pitch, which is vital as the Irish senior team seek greater success and status.
One of Ireland’s most ‘bankable’ world champions ever who is not just one of Ireland’s best medal hopes in Tokyo 2021 but a charming and candid champion for many great causes, including women in sport and her own inner-city Dublin community.
The resurgence of the European bronze medallist from injury is inspiring but she’s also put Irish athletics back in the limelight thanks to regular Diamond League appearances and by refusing to ever dodge the hard questions that her sport attracts.
The Clontarf swimmer is not just a European champion and Paralympic bronze medallist but an inspirational and outspoken advocate for disability sport, positive body image and the inequity and difficulties faced daily by people with disabilities.
A reluctant heroine who, by obliterating all gender debate about jockeys, has surely inspired and given opportunities to other women in the business, not just through her riding brilliance and in-race nous but by her non-traditional racing background.
A key member of Ireland’s World Cup runners-up and Olympic-bound hockey team and also a motorsport engineer who founded and leads the ‘Formula Female’ team which now also has an Irish schools’ initiative, encouraging girls to partake in STEM subjects and race driving.
Playing senior basketball and underage soccer for Ireland, winning an All-Ireland with Dublin and playing rugby for Ireland gives Peat a voice with huge sporting wisdom and reach which she uses fearlessly to champion all of them and gay rights.
The Kiwi native, who suffered from an eating disorder in the past, is a pivotal player for Ireland and also a strong spokeswoman for body positivity and female leadership. She’s on the board of BodyWhys charity and is member of World Rugby’s women’s advisory group.