Tennis: Prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

The long shutdown in global sport due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant players were unable to earn money, potentially heightening the risk of corruption.
Tennis: Prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

The allegation relates to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 17:29
Julien Pretot, Reuters

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they had opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open.

The prosecutors’ office said the investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption”, was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

The Romanians won the match before being knocked out in the third round.

When asked about the case, the French Open organisers referred Reuters to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), which said it was aware of the investigation but declined to comment.

The investigation, which was opened on Oct. 1, is being handled by the French police’s Central Service of Races and Games (SSCJ).

Alexei Selivanenko, vice president of the Russian tennis federation, had told the Championat.com news website on Sunday: “As long as there are no official documents, it is too early to comment on anything. Tennis has a zero-tolerance policy for cases of this kind.”

The Russian tennis federation had no additional comment on Tuesday. Brengle and the Romanian pair, and their respective tennis federations, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The long shutdown in global sport due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant players were unable to earn money, potentially heightening the risk of corruption.

The TIU was set up in 2008 to tackle the threat of corruption in the game and has the power to issue life bans for serious offences.

Alerts flagged up to the TIU increased in the first quarter of 2020, but these cases rarely involve the ATP or WTA Tour events or Grand Slams. Most TIU convictions concern players plying their trade in the lowest rungs of professional tennis.

The TIU said it had received 38 match alerts between January and March this year, compared with 21 in the same period in 2019.

In its most high-profile case, the TIU in 2018 suspended Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker for six years - three years of it suspended - and fined him $25,000 for match-fixing and other offences. The player had been ranked 78th in the world less than a year before his suspension.

- Reuters

More in this section

France Tennis French Open Nadia Podoroska makes French Open history with shock win over Elina Svitolina
Italy Giro Cycling Geraint Thomas pulls out of Giro d’Italia with fractured pelvis
Road Bowling: John O’Rourke lands impressive Munster intermediate championship win Road Bowling: John O’Rourke lands impressive Munster intermediate championship win

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up