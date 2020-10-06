Nadia Podoroska makes French Open history with shock win over Elina Svitolina

Nadia Podoroska makes French Open history with shock win over Elina Svitolina

Nadia Podoroska, pictured, stunned Elina Svitolina (Michel Euler/AP)

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 15:18
Andy Sims, PA

Nadia Podoroska made French Open history with a shock defeat of third seed Elina Svitolina in their quarter-final clash.

The 23-year-old from Argentina, playing at Roland Garros for the first time, became the first qualifier to reach the women’s singles semi-finals.

It has been a tournament full of upsets but Podoroska pulled off the biggest of the lot, stunning the Ukrainian world number five 6-2 6-4.

Third seed Svitolina was sent packing (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Podoroska’s run in Paris – eight matches and counting including qualifying – is all the more remarkable given that she had never previously won a grand slam match, and has never even claimed back-to-back wins on the WTA Tour.

Moreover the world number 131 had never played a top-20 player before, let alone beaten one.

But Podoroska looked right at home on her first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier, racing through the first set with 17 winners to the unsettled Svitolina’s two.

Svitolina finally held serve at the start of the second and then forged a break ahead, but Podoroska immediately wiped that out with a stunning drop shot.

Break after break followed until Podoroska held for 5-4 and then converted a third match point with a forehand winner before hurling her racket in the air in jubilation.

Podoroska said: “It’s a little bit difficult for me to speak. Thank you everybody for your support, I’m very happy.”

More in this section

Italy Giro Cycling Geraint Thomas pulls out of Giro d’Italia with fractured pelvis
France Tennis French Open Novak Djokovic has another scare with line judge during win over Karen Khachanov
Matchroom Fight Camp - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon Katie Taylor to headline historic triple-header of world title fights
frenchwomenpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up