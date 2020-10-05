Jenson Button calls for life bans after driver hurls his bumper in front of rival's car

Jenson Button calls for life bans after driver hurls his bumper in front of rival's car

Jenson Button has demanded a life-time ban for disgraced karter Luca Corberi (David Davies/PA)

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 14:15
PA Sport Staff

Jenson Button has called for Luca Corberi to be handed a life-time racing ban after his “disgusting behaviour” during Sunday’s FIA Karting World Championships.

Italian karter Corberi hurled his bumper into the path of a rival in an act of road rage after crashing out of the KZ Final race at the Lonato circuit in Italy.

Official video footage of the incident has since gone viral. Further footage appears to show the 23-year-old later confronting and attacking rival Paolo Ippolito, with whom he collided during the 25-lap race.

Former Formula 1 world champion Button responded to the incident on Twitter by demanding a life-time ban for Corberi and his father, who owns the circuit in northern Italy.

Button posted another video, which appears to show Corberi and another person attacking compatriot Ippolito after the race had finished.

Button wrote:  “Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs. His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall, Life ban for both of these idiots please.”

Corberi ignored safety protocols after being forced to retire from the race and from the side of the track, he waited for Ippolito before throwing his bumper in front of his passing kart.

Both Corberi and Ippolito were disqualified from the race over the collision.

