Katie Taylor to headline historic triple-header of world title fights

Katie Taylor will headline a historic triple-header of women's world title fights next month.

The unified lightweight champion will face WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez on a Matchroom promoted Sky Sports and DAZN broadcast.

The ten-rounder, Taylor's 17th fight in the pro ranks, will take place on November 14, alongside title fights for English duo Terri Harper and Rachel Ball, against Katharina Thanderz and Ebanie Bridges. The venue has yet to be confirmed.

Gutierrez, 37, is also undefeated, with 13 wins to her name, and has been a mandatory challenger for Taylor's titles since November 2019 when she defeated Venezuelan Keren Batiz for the WBA interim title.

Taylor acknowledged the challenge of the quick turnaround from defeating Delfine Persoon for the second time in August but is happy to have the certainty of another fixture in uncertain times.

“I’m delighted to be headlining another fight night on Sky Sports,” said Taylor.

“When I turned professional it was a bit of step into the unknown in terms of how it all would go so to have these opportunities to headline cards is something I never take for granted.

“It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I really wanted to fight again before the end of the year.

“The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight against an undefeated challenger, but I’ve been back in training camp in the US for the past couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles on November 14.”

Her Spanish challenger believes tackling Taylor will be her toughest test yet.

“I am very happy, eager, and excited,” said Gutierrez. “I am preparing myself 100% for this fight with Katie.

“This is the great challenge that I have pursued in my sports career to be able to fight for the undisputed crown.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who is self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19, previously acknowledged Taylor had reservations about an all-female fight card when he summarised her position as “it's not women's boxing and men's boxing – it's boxing”.

“This a historic moment,” he said on Sunday. “A huge night of boxing that will be headlined by not one but three women’s world title fights.

“Katie Taylor has spun the game on its head since she turned pro and has paved the way for so many great female fighters.”

The London 2012 champion will be expected to meet either Cecilia Braekhus or Jessica McCaskill, who go head-to-head in a rematch later this year, after her outing with the Spaniard.