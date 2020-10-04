Stephen Scullion closes in on Irish marathon record with stunning London run

Stephen Scullion clocked the second fastest marathon in history by an Irishman yesterday, carving more than two minutes off his best to come home 11th in London in 2:09:49. That was behind only John Treacy’s Irish record of 2:09:15, which the Olympic silver medallist ran in Boston in 1988.

While Scullion’s run is the fastest ever on a record-eligible course – Boston’s is slightly downhill – it will not count as the Irish record as Treacy’s mark was ratified at the time and never retro-actively removed by Athletics Ireland.

Nonetheless it signals a huge breakthrough for the 31-year-old Belfast man, who threw caution to the wind from the outset in yesterday’s race, hammering through 10K in 30:14 and reaching halfway in 64:12. He held it together brilliantly over the latter half to move from 14th to 11th, one place higher than he finished in 2017.

While the selection procedure for the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed, it seems almost certain Scullion will be among the three Irishmen selected. It was a rough day for Rio Olympian Mick Clohisey, the Dubliner coming home 26th in 2:18:52. He had passed halfway in 66:31.

Mayo native Sinead Diver had another strong performance, finishing eighth in the women’s race in 2:27:07. “Conditions were really brutal, it was freezing cold, lashing rain and it was really windy down one side,” said Diver, who lives in Melbourne. “I was hoping to go 2:22, 2:23 but by 10K I was like, ‘I don’t think this is happening today.’ I had to grit my teeth and get through it.”