Youthful Harlequins take a point from Munster derby

Hockey

Julia McCarthy enjoyed a dream debut as Cork Harlequins’ fresh-faced line-up grabbed an opening point from their Munster derby against Catholic Institute on Saturday.

After a tumultuous summer which saw a large turnover of players, coach Darren Collins was “delighted” to get the result having fielded one of the youngest teams in the EY Hockey League’s history.

With their opening game of the season against Muckross not going ahead over Covid concerns, there was plenty of scope to be under-cooked but Quins showed up well against an Institute side who had impressed a week ago.

“We went into it a bit concerned as we hadn’t been able to get enough practice matches beforehand,” Collins told the Irish Examiner. “With eight of the squad of 14 Under-18, having such a young team will take time to get used to the pace of EYHL hockey.

“Institute had more chances than us and probably were unlucky not to take a few but I was delighted with the way our team fought back to level the match.”

A lot of that was down to the performance of goalkeeper Lorna Bateman between the posts while Lauren Cripps, Cliodhna Sargent, Yvonne O’Byrne and Michelle Barry were also key figures.

Institute did hit them for a first-half advantage when they turned a Quins’ attacking penalty corner into a pitch-length counter via Aoife Hickey and Rosie Pratt to set up Naomi Carroll to score against her old club.

Bateman kept them in it until deep into the final quarter when McCarthy snatched her chance and the 1-1 result.

In Munster, Ashton’s women made it two from two with a strong away win over Waterford with Laura Lynch netting a double. Cork C of I got on the board with a 3-1 victory over Limerick but UCC’s date with Bandon was called off due to a positive test for Covid-19.

On the men’s side, C of I won the latest instalment of their age-old rivalry against Harlequins 2-1. All the goals came in the last 13 minutes with Rob Sweetnam netting from a corner for the blues only for Andrew Dale to make it 1-1 soon after.

Mark Collins, though, snatched a winner with a nice touch to finish off from Jonny Bruton’s assist.

Waterford are flying high thanks to a 4-0 win over Catholic Institute while Midleton got their first ever Division One goal via John McEvoy but UCC came away with the points on a 3-1 scoreline.