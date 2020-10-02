Christmas blow for Castleisland as annual basketball extravaganza cancelled

The organisers of Castleisland’s famed annual basketball blitz have admitted that cancelling this year’s five-day event would be “huge loss to local families and everyone in the basketball community.”

St Mary’s BC celebrated its golden jubilee blitz last Christmas and was preparing for No 51 before announcing Friday that the event “will be temporarily postponed.”

Club chairman Eamon Egan said it is the right call to make: “We did not make the decision to cancel this year’s Blitz easily, it will be a huge loss to families locally and to everyone in the basketball community but we feel that we have no option and that it is the responsible decision to make. We will be back bigger and better than ever in 2021.”

The club said that over recent months a number of options were discussed and the St Mary’s club held off for as long as possible before coming to the decision to cancel because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“It was felt that this is the responsible decision to make as the safety of participants could not be guaranteed.”

The club celebrated 50 years of the event last December, the first event was held in 1970 with just two competitions running over two days, over the years it grew and last year 169 games were played over the five days.