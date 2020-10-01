French Open day five: Jelena Ostapenko finds form, no doubt about Djokovic’s credentials

Denis Shapovalov is out after a five-hour battle with Roberto Carballes Baena but Sofia Kenin, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova are all through
French Open day five: Jelena Ostapenko finds form, no doubt about Djokovic’s credentials

Jelena Ostapenko pulled off the biggest result of the day. Picture: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 21:24 PM
Eleanor Crooks

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko knocked out second seed Karolina Pliskova to get Roland Garros talking about a possible title challenge again.

There is no doubt about Novak Djokovic’s credentials and he raced past Ricardas Berankis, while Stefanos Tsitsipas had a much more comfortable afternoon than in his first-round match.

Denis Shapovalov is out after a five-hour battle with Roberto Carballes Baena but Sofia Kenin, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova are all through.

Picture of the day

The sunshine arrived at Roland Garros on Thursday as Kristyna Pliskova plays a shot (Christophe Ena/AP)

Tweet of the day

Clothing malfunction

Grigor Dimitrov’s hardest opponent on Thursday was his own trousers.

Fernandez learns from football

Leylah Fernandez is through to the third round in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Last year’s junior champion Leylah Fernandez is making waves already in the senior game and is through to the third round at Roland Garros. She revealed her tactical awareness is partly down to studying football with her coach father Jorge.

The 18-year-old said: “He would always make me see the openings, not only follow the ball or follow the player who has the ball, but see the open spots, see the other players, how they’re moving. I guess that kind of transferred in tennis, too.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Karolina Pliskova (2), Elena Rybakina (14), Sloane Stephens (29)

Men: Denis Shapovalov (9), Dusan Lajovic (22), Jan-Lennard Struff (30)

Who’s up next?

Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal bookend the day on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday as the third round gets under way.

Thiem faces in-form Norwegian Casper Ruud while Nadal meets Italy’s Stefano Travaglia.

On the women’s side, top seed Simona Halep faces Amanda Anisimova, who she lost to at Roland Garros last year, while Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens are the other top seeds in action.

More in this section

National Sports Policy Framework launch Government must acknowledge that sport matters more than ever in the shadow of Covid-19
A general view of hockey 16/1/2009 How Midleton has become a hockey force in Munster
Racing sport car Killarney and District Motor Club fined €5,000
frenchwrappa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up