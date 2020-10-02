Conn McDunphy crowned senior men's time-trial champion

'I’m in shock, to beat one of Ireland’s best ever cyclists is never an easy feat. Nico has won so many things ... I am just so happy with the ride'
Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 19:33
Colm O’Connor

Conn McDunphy admitted he was in 'shock' after winning the senior men's time-trial at the National Championships in Knockaderry, Limerick earlier today.

McDunphy who races in France with CC Nogent/Oise blasted home in a time of 26:29 - holding off the challenge of Sunweb’s Nicholas Roche who was forced to replace his rear disc wheel with a less aerodynamic training version minutes before the start.

McDunphy said: “I’m in shock, to beat one of Ireland’s best ever cyclists is never an easy feat. Nico has won so many things ... I am just so happy with the ride. I wasn’t sure what to expect initially as I was in quarantine for a fortnight after returning from France. I haven’t raced in 20 days but when I was warming up on the road I felt good.

He added: “Changing to my new coach Tommy Evans has been one of the best, decisions I have made. My training is about doing simple things right."

Eve McCrystal (Strata 3/VeloRevolution Racing Team) claimed the women's title with a dominant 21 second win over Kelly Murphy. McCrystal revealed that victory was a realisation of a long-term goal. She said: "I wanted this title for years so to get it eventually I am happy now. I controlled the first half very well, and I just had to give it everything I had. I had no feedback with splits, but it was great to have Kelly Murphy here this year and Eileen Burns to race against, they are really class competitors. I knew it was going to be close."

Cycling Ireland National Time Trial Championships, Knockaderry, Limerick 

Senior Men: Con McDunphy (CC Nogent/Oise) 26’29’’; Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb) 26’31’’; Lindsay Watson (Powerhouse Sport) 26’51’’.

U23 Men: Ben Healy (Trinity Racing) 25’50; Kevin McCambridge (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling) 26’23’’; Mitchell McLaughlin (Zappi Racing Team) 27’29’’.

Senior Women: Eve McCrystal (Strata3/VeloRevolution Racing Team) 29’01’’; Kelly Murphy (Storey Racing) 29’22’’; Eileen Burns (Ballymena Road Club) 30’49’’.

Masters Women: Jane Wilkinson (Bann Wheelers CC) 34’03’’; Ciara Havern (Newry Wheelers CC) 34’17’’; Emily Anne Doyle (Naas Cycling Club ) 36’43’’.

Junior Men: Darren Rafferty (Island Wheelers) 28’22’’; Matthew Devins (Team Fundacion Lintxu) 29’12’’; Tom Moriarty (O’Leary Stone Kanturk) 29’51’’.

Junior Women: Caoimhe May (Quanta Scott Orwell Wheelers CC) 33’10’’; Eva Brennan (Deeside Wheelers) 34’04’’; Lucy O’Donnell (Velo Performance) 34’15’’.

Tandem: Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski (Comeragh CC/Rossbury Racing) 27’14.

Paracycling C1-C5 Solo: Ronan Grimes (Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club) 17’37’’ 

Paracycling H1-H5: Gary o’Reilly ( Laois CC) 19’66’’.

