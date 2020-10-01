Government must acknowledge that sport matters more than ever in the shadow of Covid-19

As an organisation with 110 National Governing Bodies of sport and Local Sports Partnerships as its members, the Federation of Irish Sport is well positioned to see the very real impact that Covid19 has had on sport at all levels in Ireland in 2020.

The announcement in June of a €70 million resilience fund for sport was welcomed but undeniably needed by the sector. It also was an important signal from government that they understood the value of Sport and physical activity and the role it has in Irish Life.

As Budget 2021 looms, the Federation submitted its annual Pre-Budget submission to government, clear in the knowledge that Sport will be one of many sectors advocating for funding and looking for recognition of its value to Ireland, economically and socially.

Everyone in sport is conscious of the very real demands that Covid 19 has put on government to support our health services and to support our workforce — and that is how it should be.

Sport is not looking for the government to take any funding whatsoever away from these essential areas. But instead we argue and argue strongly that as we live with Covid19 for the foreseeable future that sport should be seen as part of the solution not the problem.

The evidence for investing public funds in sport is compelling. It supports 40,000 jobs and it generates €2.7 billion in household spending per annum. Recent research by the European Commission suggests that the State may recoup up to €195 in tax revenue for every €100 invested in sport-related activity, while sports tourism is worth approximately €500 million per year to Ireland.

Investment in sport can also help reduce public health expenditure — 62% of the Irish population are overweight or obese. This is estimated to cost the State over €1.5 billion annually. We must see the role sport and physical activity can play by investing in the prevention rather than always paying over the odds for a cure.

In our submission, we have three key asks.

1. That government delivers on its own commitment to increase current sports funding in the 2021 Budget, in line with its policy (Action 45) laid out in the National Sports Policy 2018–2027.

2. Redirects €1.35m (4.5%) of the Sweetened Sugar Drinks Tax exchequer returns to fund a specific campaign to tackle the obesity problem in Ireland. This tax was created to change behaviour. Entrust sport to accelerate that change as a health intervention.

3. Administers €2.34m (4.5%) of the increase of the Betting Tax to develop and implement communication and educational programmes on the importance of sport and the protection of those at risk in our sporting community.

We are asking the Government as part of Budget 2021 to deliver the third phase of core funding this year, to remain in line to double funding over the 10-year lifetime of the National Sports Policy 2018–2027.

25% of LSP’s and 33% of NGBs say their biggest single challenge in delivering on their objectives is funding. Increased investment provides an opportunity for our members to consolidate their current provision of activities while also allowing them to expand and enhance their capacity to target under-represented gradients in Irish Sport as outlined in the NSP.

The policy showcases that 43% of Irish adults participate in sport but that this drops to 30% among those in the lowest income bracket and 23% among those with disabilities.

Irish society is increasingly multi-cultural, with some 17.3% of the Irish population born outside of Ireland. However, just 7.7% of non-Irish born adults are members of a sports club versus 19.7% of Irish born adults. Sport can make an important contribution to a more integrated society by providing an avenue for social inclusion, integration, and equal opportunities.

The 'sugar tax' was legislated for to stimulate behavioural change among Irish society away from the consumption of high-sugar products. While the tax is a financial disincentive, education is key in driving any behavioural change. Investing in sport to educate and encourage such change is a key element and should be resourced to support the overall aims of the sugar tax – to improve the health of the nation.

The cost of obesity and physical inactivity is €1.5 billion a year to the health budget. Recent evidence has shown a link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 on individuals. A paper produced by HSE said there is “emerging evidence that obesity may be linked with Covid-19 disease severity”. This is a huge cause for concern as 23% of adults in Ireland are obese, according to the HSE. This is another reason why such interventions and redirection of funds are necessary in the move to create a healthier nation.

The Federation of Irish Sport are also calling on the Government to use revenues generated by the Betting Tax to develop and implement communication and educational programmes on the importance of sport and the protection of those at risk in our sporting community. We are advocating for the redirection of a portion of the betting tax to facilitate the establishment of a support and education body for those most affected by gambling addiction.

The NACDA 2014/2015 report stated that in the year before its publication 64.5% report some form of gambling, while 41.4% report gambling monthly or more often. The study also highlights that young males (15-34 year olds) are most likely to spend more than €250 placing bets on sporting events in a bookmaker’s shop, with 15.3% of young males reporting this form of gambling, more than double the proportion in the next nearest group (7.1% of males aged 35-64).

Furthermore, problem gambling is most common in young males (2.9% in males aged 25-34 and 1.9% in males aged 18-24). Gambling is an addiction that is becoming more prevalent in Irish society and it must be tackled.

In conclusion, there is a huge concern among our members that sport in Budget 2021 will be seen as a ‘nice to do rather than have to do’ when estimates are being considered in the next few weeks.

Unlike other economically beneficial sectors, the sport and physical activity sector cannot always ensure social distancing of participants. For this reason, we believe that the sector is at a distinct disadvantage in relation to current and future public health advice and as such should continue to be financially supported in the absence of full competition, events, and mass activity.

We urge the government to include a provision in the 2021 budget for such further support as well as maintaining access to existing national employment and business supports.

Sport, in all its guises from grassroots up to high performance, adds disproportionately positive value for the country and as we play in the shadow of Covid-19 the value of sport increases. We believe that Sport MATTERS and never more than now.

Mary O'Connor is CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport