Tyson Fury vows to fight in December despite doubt over Deontay Wilder bout

'I’m very ready to fight but the problem is I keep hearing different stories about what’s supposed to be happening in my career'
Tyson Fury has expressed frustration over his 2020 schedule. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 15:26 PM

Tyson Fury has insisted he will still fight in December despite reports that his projected bout against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas is to be rescheduled.

Fury is growing frustrated over the uncertainty surrounding his 2020 plans after American promoter Bob Arum said the December 19 date with Wilder was no longer viable.

Fury told talkSPORT: “I’m very ready to fight but the problem is I keep hearing different stories about what’s supposed to be happening in my career.

Tyson Fury’s December 19 date against Deontay Wilder may be scuppered (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I’m supposed to be boxing on December 19 in Las Vegas against Deontay Wilder in a trilogy, and I keep hearing different stories every two days about what’s going on.

“Recently I read a story that they’re trying to bring it forward a week or bring it back a week or whatever, but the one thing I want to announce to the world is I will be fighting in December, whether it’s Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, or if it’s Joe Bloggs in England.”

Fury hopes a third bout with Wilder, whom he crushed in seven rounds in their second fight in February, will pave the way for a lucrative pair of tussles against Anthony Joshua, who must fit in his own mandatory defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Arum insisted the third meeting with Wilder will still happen at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, who are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the same venue on December 17.

Tyson Fury derided rival Anthony Joshua as a “third tier heavyweight”

“We’re moving off [December 19] because there’s five conference championship games that day and night, plus two NFL games,” Arum told ESPN. “So, we can’t go with the 19th. We’re looking at other dates right now.”

Fury went on to describe Joshua as a “third-tier heavyweight”, maintaining that only himself and Wilder, plus Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who faces Dereck Chisora on October 31, represent the division’s true elite.

“I think he’s a third-tier heavyweight,” added Fury. “I think there’s me and Wilder that can easily beat them all. And I do put Usyk up there too because he’s a fleet-footed southpaw. But.. all these other heavyweights can beat each other, as we’ve seen.”

