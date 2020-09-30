Serena Williams pulls out of French Open due to injury ahead of round-two match

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 11:47 AM
Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.

The 23-time grand slam champion came into the tournament nursing an Achilles injury she picked up during her semi-final defeat at the US Open earlier this month.

Williams said: “After I warmed up – it was a very short warm-up – I talked to my coach and I was like, ‘What do you think?’ We both thought about it and we really realised that it likely wasn’t the best for me to play today.

“I love playing in Paris, I really wanted to give an effort here. My Achilles didn’t have time to properly heal. I’m struggling to walk so that’s kind of a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.”

