Road Bowling: After months of false dawns the action resumes

The ghost of the Bold Thady Quill smiled on the bowling world when the first senior championship tie of 2020 was played in his home village of Ballinagree on Sunday.

After months of false dawns and on the weekend when King and Queen of the Roads were abandoned, David Murphy claimed a first round win over Michael Harrington. Just 24 hours earlier the first Munster final of 2020 was played in another corner of Bold Thady’s world, when Alan O’Leary beat Conor Creedon in the Junior C final at Kilcorney.

Murphy edged Harrington in the opening shots to sight at Ballinagree. Harrington got a massive bowl to the second bend, which Murphy just beat by 20m in two. Harrington played two more big shots to the cross to raise a full bowl. He missed a chance to increase his odds past the cross.

Murphy followed with a big bowl, which Harrington beat by just 40m in two. Murphy regained the lead with his next to the double gates. He stretched a bowl clear to the falling pole. He had almost two after his next to the palms. He made the bridge in two more to go two bowls clear. He raised a third bowl with another massive drive up the straight past the houses.

At Kilcorney O’Leary gained traction against Creedon with a big second bowl through the chapel cross. Creedon levelled with a good third. O’Leary played a great fourth throw to raise a bowl and was two clear at the hall. He held that to the bridge. Creedon knocked the second bowl past the store, but O’Leary still won by two.

Thomas Boyle imbibed the Quill spirit too in the Muskerry venue of Firmount. He reached the Munster Veteran final at the expense of John Shorten. Shorten took a big lead to light in three and held it in the next two. Boyle led before Buckley’s cross, but Shorten gained 70m odds with a huge bowl to the cross.

Boyle levelled again with a brilliant bowl through the cross and raised 80m odds in three more to the novice line. Shorten got an incredible second last into the hollow, but Boyle denied him with a super shot to just short of the line.

In the Munster intermediate championship Paddy O’Donoghue beat Jimmy O’Driscoll at Templemartin. O’Driscoll set a blistering early pace, raising almost a bowl in six huge bowls towards O’Riordan’s. O’Donoghue levelled to the schoolhouse cross, but O’Driscoll was still in front at the stone-field bend. O’Donoghue led at Buttimer’s and gained a bowl to the pub cross.

Odhran Rafferty beat Kevin McQuade in the Ulster Junior A championship at Newtownhamilton. McQuade went almost a bowl clear in the first quarter. Rafferty won his first lead after seven. He raised a bowl after nine, he had two bowls after 12 and he had close to three before the line.

Donncha O’Brien beat Peter Murray in the West Cork Junior A final at Drimoleague. He raised almost a bowl after four. He had over a bowl at Sam’s cross and won by almost two. At Macroom Jerry O’Riordan beat Darren Oliver in the last shot of the Gaeltacht final.

Tom O’Donovan won the Mid-Cork Junior B final from Noel O’Donovan at Crookstown. Noel raised a bowl after four to the wall. Tom levelled with a sensational seventh and won his first lead after two more to light at the long corner. He was still leading after 12 to the netting and closed it out with two big bowls towards the line.

At Bauravilla Micheál O’Sullivan beat Donie Harnedy in the Carbery Junior B final. He had almost a bowl after six to Dekker’s. He held that to the bridge in 11. Harnedy closed the gap to 60m in two more to the novice line. Things got even tighter to the line with O’Sullivan taking it by just five metres with his 16th shot.

Wayne Parkes beat Séamus O’Sullivan by two bowls in the South-West Junior B final at The Pike. He raised a bowl after two and held it to White’s cross. They contested that lead past Dreaper’s, but Parkes raised almost a second to the novice line.